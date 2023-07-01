ST. LOUIS — With more severe storms possible today, there are legitimate safety concerns due to the large number of people expected downtown. Two Major League Baseball games and one Major League Soccer game will have a lot of people outdoors when the storms are expected to sweep through the area.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 30: Fans wait out a rain delay prior to the the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on June 30, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. he game has been postponed and will be played as a double-header on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cardinals game against the Yankees Friday night was postponed ad will now take place today as part of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. followed by the second game at 6:15 p.m. Fans are advised to stay updated on any further changes to the schedule.

In addition to the baseball games, St. Louis City SC has a home match tonight. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Attendees should be mindful of the weather conditions and take necessary precautions while enjoying the event.

As storms continue to pose a threat, it is essential for everyone downtown to stay informed and prioritize their safety. Pay attention to local weather updates and any advisories. Grab the FOX 2 app for alerts. You can also check the radar and see weather alerts here.