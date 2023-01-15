ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up, now in its 26th year, continues on Sunday, January 15. This is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

For the first time in three years, fans will have the chance to attend in-person and interact with players, staff, and alumni. The event went virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was canceled in 2022 amid the MLB lockout.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., more than 50 players, coaches, and former players will be making appearances over the next three days. It’s at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village instead of at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

This is the largest fundraiser for Cardinals Care, which is the team’s charity. Something new about this year – fans who purchase Winter Warm-Up tickets can enjoy a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Cardinals Clubhouse Tour is an exclusive opportunity that only happens during Winter Warm-Up weekend. Over Winter Warm-Up weekend, Busch Stadium will serve as the site for the Cardinals Care Store, Silent Auction display, autograph stations, and an exhibit hall where fans will find a wide variety of sports memorabilia treasures and more.

There are kid-friendly activities throughout the footprint of the event.