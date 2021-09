ST. LOUIS. Mo – The concessionaire of the St. Louis Cardinals, Delaware North Sportservice, is hosting a hiring event for open positions.

The event will happen Thursday, Sep 2, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Busch Stadium. A $250 sign-on bonus will be available for new employees that are hired on the day of the event and work through October 3, 2021.

For those that attend this event, enter at 405 Broadway, just left of Gate 6. Free parking is available in Lot C, across from gate 2 off 8th Street.