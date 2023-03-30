ST. LOUIS – Baseball traditions include a crowded downtown on opening day in St. Louis. This year was no exception. Amanda Krebel was one of many fans who decided to change her plans, so she could be part of the fun.

Krebel brought her kids to Busch Stadium to see the excitement. They didn’t have tickets but soaked up the atmosphere and peeked through the fence around the ballpark.

“It feels like a giant party,” Krebel said.

This was the first time she witnessed the home opener excitement in person.

“I feel like a true St. Louisan being here,” Krebel said.

Pam and Darrick Jackson are opening day regulars. They own a cleaning business, but they said St. Louis Cardinals baseball takes priority on opening day. They said opening day showed a united St. Louis.

“The atmosphere is electric,” Pam said.

Brandon Herndon, a St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed Thursday’s atmosphere.

“Everybody knows opening day is a day to take a vacation day or call in sick,” he said.

Michelle Noble and Paula Stout are sisters. They were sitting on a curb watching fans walk by and said opening day is a tradition they never miss.

“We always come down here together,” Stout said. “It’s really special.”

The St. Louis Cardinals lost the home opener to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 10-9. The Cardinals next game is scheduled for Saturday at 1:15 p.m.