ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals reported Tuesday that some tickets were still available for the final three home games of the regular season. Some fans were purchasing those tickets, including standing room tickets at Busch Stadium.

“Very excited and sad at the same time because of Yadi and Albert retiring, so it’s going to be a different picture around here next year,” said Steven Bryant, a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

The Cardinals expected to have more than 45,000 fans for the final three games of the regular season. The team reported that there are 1,000 tickets available for Friday, 2,000 available for Saturday and 2,500 available for Sunday.

The tickets are available at cardinals.com (standing room only tickets are available). KMOX radio First Pitch Tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. each game day with two tickets for $11.20 and fans can also find tickets through Stubhub.

As of Tuesday, The Cardinals reported the following availability for playoff tickets. For the Wild Card series, 1,500 tickets remained for Friday, Oct. 7. For Saturday, Oct. 8, 2,000 tickets remained. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 3,300 tickets remained.

For the division series, 1,500 tickets remained for each of the scheduled games on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, October 15.

“Hopefully, we get some crew necks sold off the shelves in late October,” said Ellis Brodsky, Arch Apparel manager.

He said he’s hoping for a long playoff run.

The store has sold many shirts related to Albert Pujols and is ready to offer new merchandise as the playoffs approach.