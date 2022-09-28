ST. LOUIS – Bally Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered to give fans an opportunity to write personal messages to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The team’s final home games for the regular season are this weekend.

A 7-foot-tall thank you cards will be available for fans to sign in the plaza area of Ballpark Village starting Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.

“We’re hoping to have hundreds if not thousands of fans sign them this weekend,” said Geoff Goldman, Bally Sports Midwest senior director of marketing and public relations.

The cards will be presented to Pujols and Molina before the final regular-season home game on Sunday.

“It’s a way for the fans to just acknowledge two of the greatest players to ever wear the Cardinals uniform,” said Al Hrabosky, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and current Bally Sports Midwest broadcaster. “I think it’s a great idea, and they’re so special to St. Louis, it’s more than just on the baseball field. These guys have been icons, great players, and great ambassadors for the game.”

Goldman expects fans to share great memories spanning three decades of Cardinals baseball, including two World Series championships. He said he anticipates the fans to express appreciation for the duo’s dedication to efforts off the field.

Pujols created a foundation helping those living with Down syndrome locally and to help poor communities in the Dominican Republic. Molina and his wife Wanda Torres created a foundation improving lives in Puerto Rico.

Both players have been recipients of the distinguished Roberto Clemente Award.