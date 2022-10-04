ST. LOUIS – As the St. Louis Cardinals wrap up the regular season in Pittsburgh, St. Louis is spending the week honoring two future Hall of Famers.

Ahead of their final regular season home game on Sunday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced special days honoring Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.

Jones declared Tuesday, Oct. 4 as Yadier Molina Day, calling him “an ambassador of the St. Louis region and baseball fans worldwide.” Fans at the Cardinals’ team store said it is a day the all-star catcher deserves.

“He’s proven to be such a leader, a community leader, leading folks not just on the field but contributing to the St. Louis community,” said Gene Marquez. “That it’s Yadeir Molina Day, it speaks volumes on what he’s meant to St. Louis.”

Visiting from Utah, Sid and Sebeth Spilseth couldn’t say enough about Yadi’s play on the field.

“Gunning people out at first. Snap throws behind the batter. It doesn’t matter, everything he does is exciting,” said Sid.

Sebeth said Molina has great control of the game in the dugout and bullpen.

“From the minute he came in, all of his skill behind the plate. The way the pitches have always loved working with him,” he said. “Just knowing that when you saw him there, you just had so much more confidence on how the game was going to go.”

David Fain is the manager of the Cardinals Team Store, and he said fans are buying any Molina merchandise they can get.

“We’ve been chasing it all year long. But it’s been that way for 15 years with his merchandise,” Fain said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, it will be Albert Pujols Day officially in St. Louis.

