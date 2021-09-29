Cardinals fans expectations rise with playoffs approaching

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis baseball fans describe the energy from their hometown team as reminiscent of the 2011 World Series Championship team.

The playoffs appeared out of reach for the 2011 team, until a string of series victories late in the season catapulted the Cardinals into a meaningful October.

Some Cardinals fans admit they gave up on playoff chances for this year’s team last month. Oddsmakers even put the team’s chances of post-season play at less than 3% at one point.

“I stopped watching just a tad toward August,” Cardinals fan Kevin Jett said. “I am shocked at how well they are doing right now.”

Some fans are even making bold predictions that were unthinkable a few weeks ago.

“We’re going all the way the World Series,” said Keenan Watts, Cardinals fan.

Other fans enjoying the team’s September winning streak say they never had a doubt.

“Not really,” Cardinals fan Joe Frazier said as he chuckled. “I’m not going to admit to it.”