Cardinals fans pack Ballpark Village for Wild Card game

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals fans hoped their team’s season would continue after Wednesday’s Wild Card game in Los Angeles. Tables were full at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

“I honestly thought that this wasn’t our season but obviously 17 in a row will make things a little bit different,” said Anthony Mark, St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Brock Seals described Ballpark Village as “electric” Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Cardinals fan said, “The atmosphere is amazing.”

Fans filled tables and cheered in hopes the Cardinals could beat the odds and defeat the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers.

Caleb Mundle was one of the many fans cheering for the Cardinals at Ballpark Village. He hopes the team will go on a long playoff run.

“Everywhere you look people are walking by wearing a jersey with the birds on the bat,” he said. “People are so excited and St. Louis is ready for a playoff run.”