ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans from all over are watching the team play against Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Alejandra Almonde was all smiles outside Busch Stadium.

“It’s my first time here,” she said.

Almonde traveled to St. Louis from the Dominican Republic to catch a baseball game at a time when the excitement surrounding the team is at a fever pitch.

“This may be a championship year,” said Barraka Nephilim, St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Some fans have already experienced the thrill of seeing Albert Pujols hit a home run during what he has said will be his final season.

“It was pretty amazing,” said Andy Hausmann, St. Louis Cardinals fan and St. Charles County resident. “My son, he got to see it too. It was awesome.”

Another fan said they witnessed Pujols hit a grand slam in August.

“We were there and it was crazy,” said Antoinette Caldwell.

Nick Werne was headed to the game with his wife and his 3-year-old son.

“We had our wedding reception here so, we’re crazy about Cardinals baseball,” he said. “We’re trying to find tickets for the end of the season. They are in high demand.”