ST. LOUIS – It was perfect weather for Cardinals Opening Day on Thursday, and it has been one to remember. There were big crowds and big surprises at the Ballpark.

Fans have been through a lot since the Phillies knocked the Cardinals out of the playoffs in October, but on the second to last day of March, the sun rose on a new day in St. Louis.

“It’s magic, and the announcers are going wild, and you get goose bumps all the way up your body,” said Emily Stover, a Cardinals fan.

The Budweiser Clydesdales came out, and St. Louis becomes one of the best places you could possibly be at.

“It’s like, oh my God, this is amazing and fantastic. It’s just magic. It’s in our blood,” Stover said.

“It just kind of brings everybody including non-cardinals fans, together in a way that kind of nothing else does. It just really does,” said Ann Bingham, a Cardinals fan.

“A new start…new start. We can work out the kinks from last year and turn it around,” said Anthony Fields, a Cardinals fan.

Two Cardinals greats Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee were at the home opener.

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainright sang the national anthem on his final opening day as a player. Many know the feeling, our team, our town, down from time to time but never out.

“We need baseball, said a Cardinals fan.

More than ever.