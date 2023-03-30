DOWNTOWN, ST. LOUIS – It’s one of the best days of the year in St. Louis – the home opener for the Cardinals. There’s plenty going on both in and around Busch Stadium, before Miles Mikolas throws the first pitch at 3:10 p.m.

Amongst the Cardinal greats outside Busch Stadium is ozzie Smith, and others. Ballpark village across the street from the stadium will also be a popular spot. In fact, one of the biggest pregame parties will be hosted there.

The official Opening Day Pep Rally kicks off there at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m. It is free for all fans to attend. It will include all kinds of Cardinal favorites, including Fredbird and Cardinals alumni. There will also be prizes and ticket giveaways to Opening Day Thursday and other 2023 games.

The gates to Busch Stadium officially opens at noon. All fans 21 and older going to the game will receive a magnet featuring the Cardinals schedule this year, compliments of Budweiser.

Then a little bite later, it’s the official pregame festivities.

The traditional Budweiser Clydesdales will kick off the pregame highlights at 2:25 p.m. The Cardinals ownership and Hall of Famers will be introduced.

Then at 2:50 p.m., the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals will be introduced via a 2023 Ford F-150 truck Motorcade. Scott Rolen will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Matt Holliday, then it’s first pitch again at 3:10 p.m.

A full day of opening day fun is expected at Ballpark Village and across the street at Busch Stadium.