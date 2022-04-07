ST. LOUIS – The team is ready, now the St. Louis Cardinals hope you are ready fill up the seats at Busch Stadium.

“We have a lot of games throughout the year where tickets start as low at $6. So, accessibility and tickets affordability is a big thing,” said Martin Coco, director of marketing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

They promise plenty of great matchups on the field.

“We have two different Cubs weekends,” he said. “We have the New York Yankees coming to St. Louis for the first time since 2014.”

Whenever you attend a Cards game, it’s always nice to go home with a little souvenir. The team is planning more than 40 giveaways for ticketed fans.

“We have fan favorites back, like bobbleheads, jerseys, and replica rings. We’ll have some new items people are excited to get,” said Megan Eberhart, director of promotions and events for the St. Louis Cardinals.

This year’s promotional schedule features a season-long salute to the 1982 World Series Championship team and to Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

“We have this really unique hat that features their silhouette on the front. We worked with a local artist, Cole Meyer, to create this canvas painting and then we digitized it into this canvas print.”

There are also more than forty Cardinals Theme Nightsv planned this season. Fans can purchase special tickets to celebrate common interests with other members of Cardinals nation.

“On our music nights, we typically have a pre-game concert on our stage in Budweiser Terrace. We have photo-ops. So, on Star Wars Night you have characters roaming around taking pictures with fans,” said Bethany White, theme tickets manager with the St. Louis Cardinals.

There will be nights celebrating Blues hockey, St. Louis City SC, nurses, teachers, Shark Week, Sesame Street, and more.

“We have our African American Heritage Day with this really unique hat designed by St. Louis artist Brock Seals. We have a Pride Night hoodie. That’s always a really fun one. That will be in June to celebrate Pride month,” White said.