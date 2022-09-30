ST. LOUIS – This weekend will be exciting and emotional for St. Louis Cardinals fans. The Redbirds’ start their last regular season home games Friday night. They take on the Pirates Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday.

Not only is this the last home stand of the regular season, it’s also the first home game since Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run in Los Angeles. So fans are pumped to cheer him on Friday night at home.

The Cards played the Brewers in Milwaukee on Tuesday and Wednesday. They had Thursday off. They won Tuesday to clinch the National League Central division title. A big celebration followed with popping champagne bottles. Unfortunately, they lost on Wednesday.

The Cards will play the Wild Card Series at Busch starting on Friday, October 7.

Bally Sports Midwest and the Cardinals have created 7-foot-tall thank you cards for Yadi and Pujols as their careers come to an end this season. Fans will be able to sign the giant cards in the plaza at Ballpark Village from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday night. The cards will be inside the ballpark Saturday for fans to sign before the game and during the early innings. They will be presented to Molina and Pujols at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday right before the last home game of the season gets started at 1:15 p.m.

Friday’s game is at 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s first pitch is at 6:15 p.m.