Cardinals to honor Lou Brock, Bob Gibson at hall of fame event in August

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinal’s Hall of Fame weekend will celebrate the late Lou Brock and Bob Gibson Aug. 20-22.

Presented by Edward Jones, Lou Brock night will be Friday, Aug. 20, at Busch Stadium where Brock family members will participate in a pregame ceremony and throw out a ceremonial first pitch, according to a press release.

Those attending that game who are 16 years and older will receive an exclusive Lou Brock T-shirt at the gates.

Bob Gibson Day at Busch Stadium will be Sunday, Aug. 22, where Gibson family members will take participate in a pregame ceremony and throw out a ceremonial first pitch, according to the press release.

Those attending the game who are 16 years and older will receive an exclusive Bob Gibson T-shirt at the gates. More information about promotional giveaways can be found on the Cardinals’ website.

“One of the challenges during the last several months was determining a way to properly celebrate the lives and careers of these two Cardinals legends,” Team President Bill DeWitt III said in the press release.

“Although we remembered Bob and Lou with a limited crowd during the Home Opener in April, we felt our organization needed to provide another opportunity for a full-capacity crowd to honor these historic competitors and invite the Brock and Gibson families to Busch Stadium to show them how much Cardinals Nation loved Lou and Gibby.”

Both Cardinal legends also will be remembered during the 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction ceremony Saturday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. inside Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village.

More information about the hall of fame weekend will be released in the coming weeks.