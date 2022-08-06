ST. LOUIS – CareSTL Health will host the third Project O- Opioid Awareness Day Walk/Run in Forest Park at the Upper Muny Parking Lot Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Project O was created to raise awareness about the devastating effect of the opioid crisis, and its impact on the community. This year’s participants can walk or run a fun one mile or challenge themselves to a 5k in memory of an individual affected by opioids.

Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place runners/walkers and the largest group.

CareSTL Health’s Project O Opioid Awareness Walk/Run is powered by United Healthcare, Aetna, and BJC Healthcare.