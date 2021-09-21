Caretaker’s sister, mother die after he chokes to death

GLENAIRE, Mo. (AP) — The Clay County Sheriff’s office says three people who were found dead in a home in July died from natural causes.

Deputies found 66-year-old Roger Wilfong; his sister, 67-year-old Mary Wilfong, and their 99-year-old mother, Virginia King, dead inside a home in Glenaire.

Deputies said all three were seated in the living room.

Investigators determined the two women had serious health issues and could not move around without Roger Wilfong’s help. He apparently died in June after choking on food, and the women were not able to access food, water, or their medications.

The cause of their deaths was listed as undetermined.