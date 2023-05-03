ST. LOUIS — A Caribou Coffeehouse is coming to St. Louis. Mike Hamra, the president and CEO of Hamra Enterprises, signed a deal to open 24 Caribou Coffee shops in Missouri, including markets in St. Louis, Springfield, and Kansas City.

“Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation,” said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. “With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success.”

Hamra Enterprises owns several franchise locations including Wendy’s, Panera Bread, and Noodles & Company. It is based in Springfield, Missouri.

The franchise has made development agreements to open 300 new locations.