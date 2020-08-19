Carjacker sentenced to 186 months in prison for armed carjackings

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison for his role in a series of armed carjackings he committed as a juvenile.

In February, Deron Mitchell Jr. pleaded guilty to six counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

According to prosecutors, Mitchell and a co-defendant, identified as Deandre Moore, committed the carjackings between September 6, 2018 and November 5, 2018.

Both Mitchell and Moore were arrested November 6 and confessed to the carjackings. The pair were riding in a stolen car containing personal items taken in other carjackings.

Moore was sentenced in May to 186 months in prison.