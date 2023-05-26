ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A carjacker struck a a St. Louis County police car during a chase Friday morning. Authorities arrested four people in the investigation.

The St. Louis County Police Department reports no injuries from the carjacking or collision. However, one St. Louis County officer suffered a shoulder injury in a foot chase that followed the crash.

The carjacking happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in south St. Louis County around the 3100 block of Telegraph Road. Investigators say one man was robbed at gunpoint and had his black 2020 Dodge Charger stolen.

Around 8:10 a.m., officers found the suspected stolen Dodge Charger in north St. Louis County near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Road. As police approached the car, the driver took off and continued into the 1700 block of Foley Drive.

Police say several occupants bailed out of the moving vehicle, which eventually struck a St. Louis County police car. The driver previously struck an occupied vehicle at West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Road as well.

Police have not yet identified any of the suspects accused in the investigation. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene where the pursuit reportedly ended Friday morning.