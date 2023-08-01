ST. LOUIS – A woman about to get on Interstate 64 in south St. Louis was carjacked overnight after the suspects rear-ended her vehicle.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened at 2:40 a.m. at South Kingshighway and I-64.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, told police she was being closely followed by a black KIA Optima on Kingshighway. She stopped at the signal before entering the on-ramp to westbound I-64, and the Optima rear-ended her 2021 Nissan Altima.

As she got out of the Altima, the victim noticed an armed man crouched along the passenger side of the Optima, who started running toward her car. The victim fled across Kingshighway and turned to see the armed man enter her car, and then both the Altima and Optima speed away on Kingshighway.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.