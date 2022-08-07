ST. LOUIS – A man had his car stolen while fixing one Saturday morning.

According to reports, the 30-year-old man was fixing a car when two men approached him and pulled out a gun. The two demanded the keys to his 1999 white Ford F350. The victim gave the suspects the key, then they fled the scene. The Ford was followed by a white sedan that was occupied by another two men.

The victim said he had approximately $25,000 worth of tools inside of his truck. No further information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.