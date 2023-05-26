ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An officer is hurt, and several people are in custody, including several juveniles, after an armed robbery and a chase.

The carjacking happened in the 3100 block of Telegraph Road, around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the suspects robbed a man at gunpoint and took his car.

Following the carjacking, a St. Louis County squad car was struck when the suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle around 8 a.m. Authorities said a woman and three juveniles are in custody.

Residents living near the scene where the carjacking happened, said they are stunned.

“Totally unacceptable and I’m praying that the young people come to their senses and not just degenerate into some unknown criminal element,” said James Priest.

“You don’t do no stuff like that, and it’s a lot of people that’s misleading parenting as well, because they need to find stuff to do with their kids like activities,” said Alexis Ross. “It’s kids out here doing things like that, it’s not cool.”

Officers found the victim’s stolen Dodge Charger in north St. Louis County near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Road.

Police said when officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off and continued into the 1700 block of Foley Drive.

“It’s a lot of kids and schools over here, so we don’t want that type of crime going on in the neighborhood and community,” said Gage Collins.

One of the officers from the St. Louis County Police Department suffered a shoulder injury in the foot chase following the accident. No one else was hurt in the robbery or crash.

“The officers keep the community safe around here and put their life on the line for us on a daily basis,” Collins said. “We appreciate them for apprehending the suspects, putting his life on the line and sticking his neck out for the community.”