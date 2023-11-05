ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Officers responded to a call regarding a carjacking n November 4, at approximately 5 p.m. The victim recounted that he was seated in his parked vehicle on Arlington, close to Patton, when a group of young men approached his vehicle.

One of the individuals, wearing a mask, waved a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. They proceeded to take the victim’s black .40 caliber handgun and cellphone. Additionally, they physically assaulted the victim by repeatedly striking him in the face before making their escape in the victim’s burgundy 2018 Ford Escape.

Officers conducted a search and found the victim’s vehicle parked and unoccupied in the 5300 block of Patton. The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.