ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two people are in custody after an early morning police pursuit. Police say it all started as an armed carjacking somewhere in St. Louis City.

At around 12:45 am Monday morning Hazelwood Police saw the car suspected in the crime. Officers chased it into the city and that is where St. Louis Police joined the pursuit.

The car eventually crashed on North Florrisant Avenue and Destrehan Street. Police say they arrested a juvenile, an adult, and officers found a weapon.