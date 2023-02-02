ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Loyse Dozier, 20, committed a pair of carjacking over a three-week period in July and August 2022.

On July 10, a federal criminal complaint alleges Dozier fired a gun during a fatal carjacking involving a 2014 Mercedes sedan. The carjacking happened outside a market in the 300 block of Chambers Road in Riverview.

Dozier was charged with carjacking resulting in death, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death, attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

A prior indictment alleges Dozier shot a woman three times on Aug. 1, during a carjacking outside a Walgreens in the 1400 block of North Grand Boulevard.

Police claim the victim was sitting in her car when Dozier approached and demanded her keys at gunpoint. The woman was shot multiple times after handing over her keys.

An off-duty Florissant police officer was working security inside the store when they heard the gunshots and ran outside. Dozier got out of the car and ran off.

Shell casings found at the July carjacking match those recovered in the August incident, prosecutors say.