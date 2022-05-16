KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Country music star Carrie Underwood is coming to Kansas City in November.

The singer announced Monday “The Denim & Rhinestones” Tour stops at the T-Mobile Center on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The former Grammy Award winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the year will be joined by special guest Jimmie Allen, who won the Country Music Association Award winner for new artist of the year.

In addition, Underwood’s new album will be out on June 10.

Tickets will go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m., with prices starting at $35.50, $55.50, $75.50, $95.50, and $121.