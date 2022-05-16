ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Country music star Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour will be stopping in St. Louis this fall. She will be playing the Enterprise center on November seventh and tickets go on sale Friday. Special guest Jimmie Allen will also be playing all the shows.
The tour starts in Greenville, South Carolina on October 15. They will be rolling into 43 cities before concluding the concerts on March 17 in Seattle, Washington.
The Denim & Rhinestones Tour:
- October 15, 2022 – Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 17, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 18, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- October 20, 2022 – Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
- October 22, 2022 – Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
- October 23, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
- October 25, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN Target Center
- October 27, 2022 – Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
- October 31, 2022 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- November 2, 2022 – Austin, TX Moody Center
- November 3, 2022 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
- November 5, 2022 – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- November 7, 2022 – St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- November 12, 2022 – Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center
- November 13, 2022 – Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
- November 15, 2022 – Denver, CO Ball Arena
- November 17, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
- November 19, 2022 – San Francisco, CA Chase Center
- February 2, 2023 – Miami, FL FTX Arena
- February 4, 2023 – Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- February 6, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- February 7, 2023 – Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- February 8, 2023 – Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- February 10, 2023 – State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
- February 11, 2023 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
- February 14, 2023 – Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
- February 15, 2023 – Washington DC Capital One Arena
- February 17, 2023 – Boston, MA TD Garden
- February 18, 2023 – Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- February 21, 2023 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- February 22, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- February 24, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- February 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
- February 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- March 1, 2023 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- March 2, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
- March 4, 2023 – Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- March 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- March 11, 2023 – Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
- March 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
- March 14, 2023 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- March 16, 2023 – Portland, OR MODA Center
- March 17, 2023 – Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena