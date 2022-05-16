ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Country music star Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour will be stopping in St. Louis this fall. She will be playing the Enterprise center on November seventh and tickets go on sale Friday. Special guest Jimmie Allen will also be playing all the shows.

The tour starts in Greenville, South Carolina on October 15. They will be rolling into 43 cities before concluding the concerts on March 17 in Seattle, Washington.

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour:

October 15, 2022 – Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

October 20, 2022 – Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022 – Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

October 23, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

October 25, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN Target Center

October 27, 2022 – Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

October 31, 2022 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center

November 2, 2022 – Austin, TX Moody Center

November 3, 2022 – Houston, TX Toyota Center

November 5, 2022 – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

November 7, 2022 – St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

November 12, 2022 – Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center

November 13, 2022 – Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

November 15, 2022 – Denver, CO Ball Arena

November 17, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

November 19, 2022 – San Francisco, CA Chase Center

February 2, 2023 – Miami, FL FTX Arena

February 4, 2023 – Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 6, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7, 2023 – Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

February 8, 2023 – Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

February 10, 2023 – State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

February 11, 2023 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14, 2023 – Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

February 15, 2023 – Washington DC Capital One Arena

February 17, 2023 – Boston, MA TD Garden

February 18, 2023 – Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 21, 2023 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden

February 22, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

February 24, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

February 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

February 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 1, 2023 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

March 4, 2023 – Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

March 11, 2023 – Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

March 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

March 14, 2023 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 16, 2023 – Portland, OR MODA Center

March 17, 2023 – Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena