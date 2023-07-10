FLORISSANT, Mo. – An innocent bystander was hit by a stray bullet while inside their home Monday morning.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the shooting occurred at 7 a.m. on New Florissant Road.

Police claim two vehicles were speeding southbound and exchanging gunfire. One of the rounds went through a nearby home and struck a bystander in their foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated, Michael said. Their injury was not life-threatening.

Michael said police cannot provide further information because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.