KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Police have arrested one man accused of stealing cars and breaking windows in a one-day crime spree in Kirkwood.

Prosecutors have charged William Kehr Jr., 31, with six felonies and one misdemeanor in the investigation. He was booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center on Wednesday, one week to the date of his reported crime sree.

Investigators believe Kehr is the only person involved in the crime spree, which began with stealing a 2018 Dodge RAM truck from Cedarbrook Lane.

After the car theft, Kehr is accused of breaking the windows of several nearby vehicles and stealing power tolls and other personal items. He reportedly stole another 2017 Dodge RAM truck in the 300 block of East Adams Street, stole a license plate from another car and broke into a home in the 500 block of North Kirkwood Road.

No injuries were reported from the crime spree. Kehr’s charges include two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, property damage, burglary, stealing and resisting arrest.

Kehr is jailed on a $100,000, cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing in his trial is expected to begin March 1, per Missouri court records.