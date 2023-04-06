SAN FRANCISCO – Bob Lee, a St. Louis-raised tech executive and the founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death Tuesday in San Francisco.

Lee, who has also served as chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco.

Lee was fatally stabbed in the densely populated Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, near Google’s office and Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants. The neighborhood is a mix of offices and modern condo buildings.

Lee was raised in St. Louis and a graduate of Lindbergh High School in south St. Louis County.

Police have not disclosed any suspect information or other information around the stabbing.