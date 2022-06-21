ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is an effort to curb more crime in Downtown St. Louis. CrimeStoppers is offering cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of car break-in suspects.

The new initiative is made possible through a $10,000 donation from Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Car break-ins in the area have been an issue for some time. Thieves often target people’s vehicles who are visiting the area for a concert, baseball game, or other event. In May 16 vehicles were ransacked with some windows smashed. Some homeowners in the area have described the situation as, “‘The wild, wild west.’ Lawless.”

“We are pleased to provide funding for this new program and to further our commitment to making Downtown the safe, vibrant, walkable, and dynamic neighborhood at the heart of our metro,” writes Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

You may be familiar with CrimeStoppers which offers $2,000 for information that leads to felony arrests and $5,000 for homicide cases. The new money is specifically targeted to help reduce car break-ins in the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. Call 1-866-371-8477 or visit their website to leave an anonymous tip.