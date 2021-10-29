Cassidy Rainwater case: Lawyer asks to change judge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – New motions have been filed on behalf of one of two men accused of kidnapping and terrorizing a missing woman in Dallas County.

Cassidy Rainwater has been missing since late July. Court documents say deputies learned she was being held in a cage on a property on Moon Valley Road near Windyville.

An anonymous tip is what eventually led officers to arrest James Phelps and Timothy Norton, who was said to be staying on the Moon Valley property.

The attorney assigned to James Phelps filed a motion this week for a change of judge.

Phelps has been in jail since mid-September after being charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Phelps and his co-defendant Timothy Norton were expected to go in front of a judge for a preliminary hearing on Friday, November 5th.

However, court records show Norton is now due back in court this upcoming Tuesday, November 2nd, for the change of judge request.

Phelps and Norton’s cases are currently being heard by Dallas County Judge Lisa Henderson.

Earlier this month, Timothy Norton’s public defender filed a motion to have a judge consider setting a bond for possible release from jail, but the issue has not yet been placed on the docket.