Cassidy Rainwater murder: Norton enters plea

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – One of two men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater has pleaded not guilty to the newest charges filed against him.

Prosecutors charged Timothy Norton with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse on Nov. 17.

He appeared at the Dallas County Courthouse through video conference on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Around 3 p.m., Norton’s defense attorney Brandon Twibell entered a plea of not guilty.

Judge Lisa Henderson set a preliminary hearing date in Norton’s case for Feb. 2, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Norton’s attorney decided to postpone taking up a previously filed motion to discuss bond. Judge Henderson says the request will be discussed at the February 2nd court date.

OzarksFirst spoke with Brandon Twibell following the hearing Tuesday afternoon. Twibell stated he has been hired as a private attorney for Timothy Norton’s case.

Twibell says he is still waiting to be given evidence from State prosecutors in order to continue his work on the case.

Norton is currently being held in the Greene County jail.

Norton’s co-defendant, James Phelps, is being represented by a public defender.

During a hearing on Friday, Nov. 19, a judge denied Phelps’ request to a set a bond, citing there was no amount of money or other conditions to ensure Phelps would try to flee or harm someone else.

Phelps will remain in the Dallas County jail until his trial. His next hearing is set for December 17th at 9:00 a.m.