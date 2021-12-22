Cassidy Rainwater Murder: Timothy Norton gets new attorney

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A hearing was held today in the Cassidy Rainwater case for Timothy Norton.

Norton himself was not present, but his attorney, Brandon Twibell appeared and the judge sustained his motion to step down as Norton’s defense and Thomas Kirsch from Jefferson City was then assigned to Norton’s case. Twibell did not state why he wished to step down.

Norton himself did not hire Twibell or Kirsch. The court says the public defender’s office hired both on Norton’s behalf.

Timothy Norton, the man who admitted to helping kidnap and kill Cassidy Rainwater

is charged with first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and kidnapping.

Norton will be in court next on February 2, 2022, for a preliminary hearing.