ST. LOUIS – An upcoming feature film known as “On Fire” will start filming in St. Louis next month, and there’s a call for locals to help.

Organizers are searching for background extras, or people who could appear in a nonspeaking capacity within the film.

Crews expect to shoot for the film in St. Louis between Nov. 6 and Dec. 9. Anyone interested in a potential big screen appearance should click here to apply. If chosen, extras will be notified between Oct. 27 and Dec. 6. Anyone interested is required to be at least 18 years old and apply by Nov. 6.

“On Fire” is based on the book “On Fire: 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life,” which was written by St. Louis native John O’Leary and based on his experience as a burn survivor.

Sean McNamara is the film’s director. The cast includes Academy Award nominee William H. Macy will be playing Cardinals broadcaster Jack Buck. For a closer look at the upcoming film, click here.