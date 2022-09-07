ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man acting as a lookout for catalytic converter thieves will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying $46,001 in restitution. A judge sentenced D’Ante Carter, 38, for his involvement in stealing 39 of the devices that contain trace amounts of precious metals from vehicles.

Court documents say that Carter and Matthew Jennings, 31, cut into vehicles to steal the converters from January to September 2020. They targeted trucks and vans parked at businesses. They then sold the converters to an Illinois recycling company.

Jennings was indicted in April on the same charge and has pleaded not guilty.

The case was investigated by the FBI and St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Creve Coeur, Bridgeton, Maryland Heights, O’Fallon, Missouri, and Webster Groves police departments.