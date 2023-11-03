ST. LOUIS – He’s one of the most popular radio personalities in St. Louis. He’s also one of City SC’s biggest fans, and if you’re just getting into soccer because of this incredible inaugural season, he’s the guy to go to for everything you need to know.

It’s Moon Valjean from the ‘Rizz Show’ on 105.7 The Point. He hosts a podcast called ‘Soccer 101’ with his co-host, Matthew Rocchio. Moon is a huge soccer fan who always hoped St. Louis would get an MLS team.

Over the years, there have been talks and rumors, but when it finally happened, he wanted to talk about it. That’s how Soccer 101 was born. Moon says he and Matthew wanted to make the show fun and informative for soccer fans while also giving listeners an in-depth look at how City SC is doing on the pitch.

“We recognized that there were a lot of people in town – a lot of people excited about getting another franchise team here that weren’t huge soccer fans,” Valjean said. “I don’t know anything about this sport; please teach me.”

you can listen to the Soccer 101 podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Just search for Soccer 101 STL.