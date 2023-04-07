ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The last day for the fish fries around St. Louis is Friday. The Lenten season ends with Easter this Sunday.

For Catholics in Missouri and across the river in Illinois, Good Friday is a day that brings tradition to many in this faith.

In Belleville, Illinois, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, they’re set for their outdoor Easter Mass on Sunday in the Outdoor Amphitheatre. Three masses with a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Easter Sunday.

On Friday, around 400 people gathered to walk the Way of the Cross, telling the story of the crucifixion of Jesus, his death, and his rising from the dead three days later to ascend into heaven. A tradition marking the end of the Lenten season.

A yearly tradition in south St. Louis County is the fish fry at Assumption Catholic Church. It was voted one of the top fish fries in metropolitan St. Louis.

They will make more than 1,800 meals Friday night. The volunteer-run fish fry, put on by parishioners at Assumption, expects to serve 10,000 meals for the Lenten season, with all the proceeds going back into the church.

“The parish has been doing this for over 30 years,” said Mark Kenniston, a volunteer coordinator. “This went on when I was going here as a kid. I’m probably a fourth generation taking part in this. Just carry on the traditions of old and carry on for the future.”