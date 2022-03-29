ST. LOUIS – Students gather to support catholic school teachers who continue to negotiate their wages with the Archdiocese. Teachers in five catholic high schools say they are running out of time to resolve a union contract dispute.

Negotiations for a new three-year contract started in October well before the existing contract expired March 4. Five days later, more than 90% of the 120 teachers voted down the Archdiocese’s final contract offer which allowed for some pay raises, but struck grievance and seniority protections.