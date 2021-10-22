Catholic Supply Store shooting suspect has settlement conference Friday

ST. LOUIS– Thomas Bruce, the man charged in the Catholic Supply shooting, is due in court today for a settlement conference today. The trial in the case was scheduled to begin next week.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office confirms the hearing is scheduled at 1:30 pm today. It is unclear if Bruce plans to plead guilty in the case.

Prosecutors allege Bruce entered a Catholic Supply store in Ballwin in November of 2018 and made two women in the store perform sex acts. He is accused of killing 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt, of House Springs, after she refused his demands.

St. Louis County police say tips were critical to solving this case and confirmed a business card was key. Investigators say suspect Thomas Bruce gave someone his business card before the crime.

Bruce also is charged with an attack on a 77-year-old Jefferson County woman in her home near Hillsboro two months before the store attack.