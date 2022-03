As a human infant has different needs than a teenager, a kitten has different care requirements than older cats. Even if a cat has been owned in the past, it is important to research kitten-specific care.

Cats available for adoption in St. Louis

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in St. Louis on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri.

Marzipan

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

GRAYSTONE

– Gender: Male

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Russian Blue

Bengali

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

WILLOW

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

OLIVER

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

LUCKY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

SWEETHEART

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

Chadwick-C

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

LILI

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

RONAN

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Tommy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Jason

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

KIKI

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

CLARICE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

YUKON

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Phish Food

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Etna

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Denali

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Flash

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Cheetah

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Bones

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Grigio

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Foozie-C

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Saucer

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Teacup

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Nightingale

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Salty

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Charisma

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

DINK

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Darryl-C

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

