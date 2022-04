Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in St. Louis on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri.

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in St. Louis

WILLIE

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Birdie-C

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Smidge-C

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Sky-C

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

TURTLE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to St. Louis

Issa

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Lawrence

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

LILLY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Norman

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Maine Coon (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Leslie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Smudge-C

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Speck-C

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

TRIXY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

NEVILLE LONGBOTTOM

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Junie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

ZOEY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

MAVIS

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

LINCOLN

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Hoss-C

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

LUNA LOVEGOOD

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Sunflower-C

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Dana

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

SHELBY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

BEVERLY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

CHAPLIN

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area

Cantalope-C

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Grapefruit-C

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

KARTER

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Fairy Godmother (Front delcawed)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Turkish Angora (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Nolan

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

BB

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

JACE

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

PEPPER

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Gimp

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Puffin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis

CLAWDIA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

BLOSSOM

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Mufasa-C

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Penelope

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Arlow

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Closest national parks to St. Louis