UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating two break-ins overnight that could be connected. The first one was at Mr. Nice Guy head shop on Olive Boulevard.

The thieves smashed in the front door to get inside. The manager said that they were able to steal some items, but it’s unclear how much. Shortly after, there was a break-in at the star bud dispensary, also on Olive Boulevard in University City.

The owner of that store shared that surveillance video with FOX 2 of that break-in. He was able to call police when he saw what was happening on the video, and they were there within minutes.

“They were here as the suspects were pulling away,” Star Buds Owner Chris Chesley explained. “We’re just really happy they weren’t able to make it past our lobby.”

Police found tags from Mr. Nice Guy in front of Star Buds, making them believe the crimes could be connected.

