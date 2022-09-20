MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Emergency crews battled a massive trash truck fire Tuesday afternoon in Mehlville.

The fire sent thick smoke into the air that was visible around parts of south St. Louis County.

Crews report no injuries from the fire, though it’s unlcear what caused the blaze at this time. Footage submitted by FOX 2 viewer Cathy Donahue shows how rapidly the fire intensified in the 2600 block of Nahn Drive.

Additional information on the fire is limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.