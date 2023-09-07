FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding a person of interest in a recent homicide case.

Police shared new surveillance video Thursday that captured a person of interest in the investigation. The video shows a person of interest parking an SUV at a BP gas station pump and walking out of the vehicle.

Investigators say a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Florissant and Woodstock roads. Preliminary findings suggest that the victim was shot by an unidentified assailant.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time. We are deploying all available resources and engaging with the community to bring the perpetrator to justice. I urge anyone with information to come forward,” said Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle.

Police have not yet announced any arrests or charges in the case as of Thursday.

If you have any information on the person of interest or relevant to this investigation, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.