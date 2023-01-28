ST. LOUIS – Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man’s minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.

Police say a 62-year-old man pulled into the parking lot of the Carondelet Baptist Church around 7 p.m. Friday. Around that time, he was approached by two armed teenagers. Investigators believe the suspects were between 13 and 15 years old.

After taking the man’s wallet and minivan, the pair attempted to drive off from the church, located in the 7300 block of Virginia Avenue. Investigators say they crashed into several parked cars in the lot. After that, the teens got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

The church captured surveillance footage of the crime on video and shared parts of it with FOX 2. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is still looking for the suspects.