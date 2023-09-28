BERKELEY, Mo. – A new video shared with FOX 2 shows thieves stealing a gun and other items out of a car in Berkeley as the owner pumped gas.

The video, provided by a Mobil gas station on North Hanley Road, shows a driver in a black Subaru pulling up next a vehicle early Thursday morning. A nearby vehicle was left unattended at the pump as the owner went inside.

Police say a suspect quickly jumps out of the SUV, open the victim’s door and sneaks inside. Within seconds, he grabbed several items, reentered the Subaru and took off from the scene.

The situation leads to a dire warning from Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson to lock your doors when away from your vehicle. He says three businesses in the community were targeted by thieves sneaking into cars while the victims pumped gas or were caught off guard.

Jackson says his department is working with other municipalities across St Louis to find the suspects, and he believes multiple people are involved.

“We had individuals going around breaking into vehicles at three different locations that were left unsecured,” said Jackson.

Two other location were targeted Thursday in Berkeley just a few miles apart. Thieves also stole from vehicles at a QuikTrip gas station and a Dollar General.

Jackson says police are looking for at least four suspects. Multiple vehicles were hit with the thieves getting away with cash, jewelry, electronics and one hand gun.

One driver, who spoke with FOX 2 on the condition of anonymity, says his wife was targeted just a few weeks ago at a gas station in north county while she was pumping gas.

“It’s happening in this area. They are jacking. It’s really prevalent in this area. They are jacking old ladies,” the driver said.

Meanwhile, Jackson is warning drivers to lock their doors, hide valuable belongings and stay alert.

“They stake out each location and pull on doors,” said Jackson. “People should secure their doors while they are going into the stores long periods of time.”