Caught on video: Missouri state trooper, St. Louis County officer rescue man from burning vehicle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a St. Louis County police officer are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a man from a burning car wreck in south county.

According to state police, the accident happened Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. on the Interstate 255 ramp leading to northbound I-55. The car slid off the road and flipped onto its side.

Trooper Brock Teague and St. Louis County police Officer Angela Issacs, who brought her fire extinguisher ran to the vehicle in flames because they heard a voice yelling from inside.

Teague cleared the broken glass around the window, reached through the smoke, grabbed the driver’s hand, and pulled him to safety.

“And once they exited they vehicle he was able to pick him up and drag him away from the fire,” said Corporal Dallas Thompson, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The dramatic scene was recorded from the body cam of Officer Issacs, who had stopped to assist the highway patrol in responding to the accident. Her voice can be hear on the video as well.

“So, what this officer and our trooper did is exactly what you would want any police officer to do,” Cpl. Thompson said. “If you were in that situation you would want them to help you would them to put themselves in harm’s way to help somebody.”

“We’re very proud of all of our trooper and when we hear stories like this, it really makes us stand tall.”

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Eric Thomas of St. Louis, refused medical treatment at the scene and was very grateful to the officers for saving.

However, the officers’ work wasn’t finished for him. Thomas was then arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.