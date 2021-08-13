Caution: Possible live line down across road in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A possible live power line is down across a road in Town and Country Friday morning.

Town and Country police are asking motorists to use caution. The possible live line is down across Mason Wood Drive near Masonridge Road.

The police are working with Ameren to fix the issue.

They originally responded to the area for a tree that came down.

Police have placed caution signs across the road. They ask that no one goes near the tree.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.